Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

