Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 12,378 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 186.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

UPST stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $37,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,710.99. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,181 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

