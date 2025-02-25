Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 8,868 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.