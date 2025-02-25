Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CFO opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

