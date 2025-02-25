Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 45.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

DMAR opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.