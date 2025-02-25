Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 239,515 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,955,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,903,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

