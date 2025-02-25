Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $923,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARKW opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.47. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.