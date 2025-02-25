Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

