Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 88.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4,697.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 52.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Kroger by 14.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Shares of KR opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $1,040,302.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $8,379,373.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,523 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,103.14. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,143,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

