Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.8 %

TOL stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average of $141.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.