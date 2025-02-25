Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $151,878,163 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,314.99 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,307.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,321.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

