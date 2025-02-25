Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $979,000 Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,059,000 after buying an additional 116,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,157,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a current ratio of 84.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 171.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

