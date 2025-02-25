Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.