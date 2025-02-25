Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after buying an additional 82,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

