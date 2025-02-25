Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 578.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $133.16 and a one year high of $246.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.96.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

