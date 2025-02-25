Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

MLPA opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

