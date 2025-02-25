Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $966,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 529.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 887.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 562,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.30.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

