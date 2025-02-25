Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 333.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 738.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2067 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.