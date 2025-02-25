Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,529,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000.

FQAL opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

