Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 863.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 858.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 353.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $32.90.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

