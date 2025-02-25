Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,566 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 431,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

