Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 21 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $583,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $612.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $597.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,355,750. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. The trade was a 36.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,448. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

