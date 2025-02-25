Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

