Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 28,837 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,837 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 120,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

