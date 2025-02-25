Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,008 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 90.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

