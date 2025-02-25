Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,350 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.2% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 871,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 651,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $926,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,287,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $224,497,000 after purchasing an additional 383,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of WDC opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.