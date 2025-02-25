Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,545 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $652.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $638.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.12. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.