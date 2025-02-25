Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

