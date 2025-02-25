Balchem’s (BCPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Balchem

Balchem Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $165.57 on Monday. Balchem has a 1 year low of $137.69 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 317,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.