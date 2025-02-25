BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 11,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.80%.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

