BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 11,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.80%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BayFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
