Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.
In other Beta Bionics news, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,327,183. This trade represents a 34.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mike Mensinger purchased 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,323. The trade was a 129.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
