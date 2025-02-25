BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,685.71 ($33.89).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.2 %

About BHP Group

BHP opened at GBX 2,034 ($25.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,075.89. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,927.50 ($24.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.72 ($32.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

