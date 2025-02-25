Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Biffa Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

