Block (NYSE:XYZ) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $112.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Block from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Block Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of XYZ opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $253,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,231.62. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $129,953.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,199 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,057.48. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $832,865. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Block by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Block by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Block by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

