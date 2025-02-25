BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Price

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

