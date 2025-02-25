BMRN FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 504.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $12,940,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

