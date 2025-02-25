BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

BBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $149,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,098.24. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,488.52. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,496,239 shares of company stock valued at $122,612,036. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

