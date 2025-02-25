Brokers Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza FY2024 Earnings

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $16.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.86. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $16.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $455.64 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.12 and a 200-day moving average of $435.12.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Novem Group bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

