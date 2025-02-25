Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 16.18%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

