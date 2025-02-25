Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Bruker by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 158,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 356,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Bruker by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.