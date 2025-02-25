Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $20,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $9,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cactus by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 127,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 363,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cactus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $70.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.