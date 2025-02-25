Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.08. 6,887,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,223% from the average session volume of 520,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

