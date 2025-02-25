Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Guardant Health Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $42.44 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,660. The trade was a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,768 shares of company stock valued at $98,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,138,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,890,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

