Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Krystal Biotech FY2025 Earnings

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $186.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $125.85 and a twelve month high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 97.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 242.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.