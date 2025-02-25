Cardinal Health FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $7.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.75. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $127.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

