Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $414.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.92 and a 200-day moving average of $397.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.00 and a 1-year high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

