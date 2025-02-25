CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 14,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

