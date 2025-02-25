Challenger Energy Group (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 23,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

