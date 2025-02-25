Challenger Energy Group (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 23,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger Energy Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.