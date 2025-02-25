Chardan Capital Comments on Krystal Biotech FY2026 Earnings

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

KRYS opened at $186.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.26. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $125.85 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,391,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 352.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after buying an additional 119,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $15,989,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

