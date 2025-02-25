Church & Dwight Q3 EPS Estimate Boosted by Zacks Research

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

